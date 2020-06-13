Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard members aboard a helicopter and small boat rescued two people and their cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound, N.C., June 13, 2020. No injuries were reported and the cat was later reunited with its owners. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

