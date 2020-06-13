Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat

Coast Guard members aboard a helicopter and small boat rescued two people and their cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound, N.C., June 13, 2020. No injuries were reported and the cat was later reunited with its owners. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756085
|VIRIN:
|200613-G-ZZ999-010
|Filename:
|DOD_107853271
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
