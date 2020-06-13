Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756085" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard members aboard a helicopter and small boat rescued two people and their cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound, N.C., June 13, 2020. No injuries were reported and the cat was later reunited with its owners. U.S. Coast Guard video.