Task Force Dragon Mission Roars to a Finish

SOUTHWEST ASIA – “Task Force Dragon,” the Royal Danish Army contingent with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, concluded its Iraqi Border Guard training mission in Iraq, June 11, 2020 at Al Asad Airbase.



Since 2014, Task Force Dragon, of CJTF-OIR Task Force Iraq, has led the international Coalition’s effort to train more than 19,500 members of the Iraqi Border Guard Forces. This week, TF Dragon passed the torch to their Iraqi counterparts, who will continue to train their own forces to ensure the enduring defeat the Daesh.



“I am most proud that we managed to shift the training effort from direct training of the individual Iraqi Border Guard to ‘train-the-trainer’ mentoring, where Iraqis are training their fellow Iraqis,” said Royal Danish Army Lt. Col. Brian Busk, TF Dragon Commanding Officer. “I am also proud that the new method of training was developed in cooperation with the Iraqis, with their buy-in on the principles of how we make this training work.”



Since 2014, TF Dragon soldiers trained their Iraqi counterparts in functions such as basic infantry skills, check-point procedures, counter-improvised explosive device training, first aid, and marksmanship. Additionally, they mentored Border Guard members on developing future training courses. This helps ensure the Iraqis can continue to train up new forces, said Busk.



“It has impressed me to see how [the Iraqi Security Forces] make things work with sometimes limited resources, and I also appreciate their general willingness to learn new things,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve alongside all of them.”



In addition to the Border Guard training mission, TF Dragon also contributed Mobile Training Teams with Iraqi Army units at Besmaya and Taji.



“Task Force Dragon, like the rest of the Danish contingent, is a perfect example of why our Coalition has turned in such success against ISIS over these years,” said U.S. Army Col. Matt Brown, deputy commander of Task Force Iraq. “Great things happen when you gather the professional militaries from many nations and apply them to a clear and just mission.”



Denmark will continue to support the multinational Coalition by providing staff officers and planning support. The Coalition remains committed to enabling Iraqi security partner forces through high-level advising, intelligence sharing, and air support.



Photos:

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6022928/operation-task-force-dragon-base-defense-exercise



https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5818463/iraqi-border-guard-force-graduating-eod-class



https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6128825/coalition-forces-transfer-arms-equipment-vehicles-iraqi-forces

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 04:05 Story ID: 372079 Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Dragon Mission Roars to a Finish, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.