South Carolina National Guard demobilized from response efforts in D.C.

Photo By Master Sgt. Adam Raynor | Approximately 445 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-118th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Adam Raynor | Approximately 445 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-118th Infantry Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, demobilized June 12, 2020 at several locations across the state, including North Charleston, South Carolina. Several agencies from Charleston County assisted in the medical screening of 220 of the 445 demobilizing Soldiers in Charleston. Members from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Hanahan Fire Department, and medical personnel from the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, conducted 220 COVID-19 tests to evaluate the medical readiness of the returning Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Adam Raynor, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Approximately 445 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, demobilized June 12, 2020 at several locations across the state, including North Charleston, South Carolina, after completing their mission in the District of Columbia.



Several units deployed to the nation's capital June 2 to support local law enforcement and the D.C. National Guard for a week, returning to South Carolina June 9. After returning to South Carolina, the Soldiers remained on orders to allow time to out-process and to conduct a COVID-19 test.

The units included the 1-118th Infantry Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, as well as companies A, B, C, D and I, the 4-118th Infantry Battalion rear detachment, and a detachment from the 1-134 Field Artillery Regiment.



Several agencies from Charleston County assisted in the medical screening of 220 of the 445 demobilizing Soldiers in Charleston. Members from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Hanahan Fire Department, and medical personnel from the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, conducted 220 COVID-19 tests in Charleston to evaluate the medical readiness of the returning Soldiers. The remaining Soldiers conducted the test at other locations in the state.



The mission of the South Carolina National Guard in D.C. was to support the District of Columbia National Guard service members assisting local law enforcement with crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security, including national monuments.



U.S. Army Capt. Brian Leister, Company A commander, said, “Our Soldiers performed exceptionally, deploying to D.C. in under 24 hours after getting the call.”



Leister said that the deployed Soldiers represented the state of South Carolina, the National Guard, and the U.S. Army with professionalism and honor.



U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Aaron Bittner, Company A first sergeant, added, the Soldiers maintained high morale with great discipline and remained professional while adapting to a tough situation.



While in D.C., South Carolina National Guard Soldiers provided support for traffic control points and road closures, which allowed protesters to safely march through the streets and hold localized protests. Soldiers also provided security for protests to assist with maintaining citizen safety and to discourage violence. The South Carolina National Guard's presence was not intended to deter citizens from peacefully protesting, rather it was a means to help support an environment where citizens felt safe to exercise their rights and freedoms.