Two Heads are Better than One; Twin Sisters from Fayetteville NC Enlist in the Navy Together

By Gregory White, NRD Raleigh Public Affairs

June 12, 2020



RALEIGH – So many good things come in pairs. As great as it was to have one Babineaux sister join the Navy, as luck would have it, the Navy got a pair. Twins Caity and Jaime Babineaux joined the Navy recently out of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Hope Mills.



Caity and Jaime, natives of Fayetteville, North Carolina, are identical twin sisters and graduates of Jack Britt High School. Although they took the oath in late March, they have been in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) at NRS Hope Mills waiting to ship to Recruit Training command for boot camp in July.



It’s no surprise to anyone that they both chose this path.



“We’ve always done everything together,” said Jaime. “There is no doing anything without her. If I’m going out, she’s coming with me. It’s like being with your best friend ALL the time. You develop their quirks, tastes, and pet peeves because you’re always with them.”



“And we’re with each other 24/7,” said Caity. “We like the same stuff. We like watching the same shows, playing the same games, we like the same food. We’ll literally sometimes be in two different rooms …”



“LISTENING TO THE SAME SONG!” the twins simultaneously exclaimed and followed up with giggles.



Despite their similarities the twins do each have some traits of their own. For instance they have different motivations for joining the Navy.

Caity said she’s always known that she wants to live a debt free life.



“I knew the military was a good avenue for that,” she said. “I also knew I wanted to travel and see the world, so once I started really entertaining the idea of serving, I ended up here talking to the Navy (recruiters).”



Jaime’s reasoning was a little different.



“The Navy was definitely not the first thing I thought I’d be doing after high school,” said Jaime. “But it’s not like the military hasn’t been a part of our lives. My father and my stepfather both have served. But I think what really convinced me is that our neighbor had signed up and was telling us about all the good benefits that come along with serving in the Navy – things like, travel, job security, medical, and education. With all the benefits I just thought, ‘yeah…why not? It’s easy to join, it’s rewarding so why not join?’”



Their stepfather, Kevin Beekman, had served an enlistment in the Army. Thus, he said he fully supports the twins’ decision.



“When the girls were looking at colleges and seeming ambivalent about that, I helped them look at different programs,” said Beekman. “But they didn’t really know what to choose. So when they showed interest in joining the Navy, I advocated for that decision.”



Both girls are looking extremely forward to a new life in America’s Navy. Caity is looking forward to being financially set and Jaime is looking forward to traveling abroad.



Despite their different motivations for joining, they both ended up

choosing the same career path, completely by accident – or twin intuition.



“Actually, when we both signed up for the job of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, said Jaime. “We each were talking to separate people and just happened to pick the same job without even knowing it and without ever having talked about it,” said Jaime. “We met up afterward and I was like ‘what did you get?’ Jaime said ‘ABH’ and I was like ‘OH MY GOD. I picked the same!’”



That’s not unusual for the twins who agreed that without even coordinating, they generally operate on the same wavelength. And now both look forward to operating on the same waves.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 14 Navy Recruiting Districts and 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:54 Story ID: 372019 Location: HOPE MILLS, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Heads are Better than One; Twin Sisters from Fayetteville NC Enlist in the Navy Together, by Gregory White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.