Alabama, Romania strengthen ties through COVID-19 response

(MOBILE, Ala.) – 1st Sgt. Darrelle Shepard, noncommissioned officer in charge, 690th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company, explains casualty decontamination procedures. The National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program is hosting partners from Romania in a coronavirus disease 2019 exchange of information and experience. The ongoing training Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020, allowed attendees to participate. This visit is a part of the State Partnership Program, which focuses on military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) – The Alabama National Guard hosted a delegation of civilian and military personnel from its partner nation, Romania from the end of May through early June.



This visit was part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program which allows for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between states and the partnered nations.



“Working with Romania increases our readiness and improves how we can work together within our individual capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Jay Skinner, the command judge advocate and delegation visit escort, for the 31st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade.



The delegation, made up of CBRN and medical specialists, split into two teams; one going south toward Mobile, Alabama and the other north of Montgomery, switching halfway through their mission. They conducted a circulation to units, long-term care facilities and hospitals across the state, discussing medical emergency and COVID-19 response strategies, best practices and standard operating procedures with officials at each stop.



“We in Romania value the long standing, enduring friendship we have established with the Alabama National Guard, and this mission, executed by the Romanian medical and CBRN military teams signifies not only an opportunity to give a concrete proof of solidarity and support to the USA, our most important strategic partner, but also to gain valuable knowledge on how the State of Alabama is dealing with the pandemic,” said Romanian Army Col. Catalin Constantin MIHALACHE, Defense, Military, Naval, and Air attaché of the Embassy of Romania.



Romania and Alabama have been partnered since 1993; since that time both partners have had diplomatic visits and training missions with each other on many occasions with the intent to improve interoperability and strengthen the NATO mission on both hemispheres.



While on ground, both teams also visited Fort McClellan Training Center in Anniston, Alabama to check out what opportunities may come for joint training.



“We are interfacing this Romanian delegation with our training site leadership and we are bringing Romanians to America and sending Americans to Romania,” said Capt. Stephan Vance, commander of the 208th Chemical Company, and delegation visit escort.



Romanian Col. Teodor SPANU, branch chief of the National Military Command Bucuresti, agreed, adding that the two-week exchange provided opportunities to share both operational tactics and training philosophies that will be invaluable to both nations.



“It is a great experience. We have unique capabilities and this visit lets us provide a sense of how we can help everyone in need,” SPANU said. “This is a great opportunity to discuss with the Alabama National Guard and detail ways we could train together in the future.”



“We are thankful to all of the brave men and women who serve the local communities and abroad in the middle of COVID-19,” said MIHALACHE. “This speaks volumes about the character of these brave soldiers and gives me hope that the future of our nations are in good hands.”



Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, the adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, stated, “I am thankful for partners who are just as willing to lend their knowledge and people to us as we are to them and I am excited to continue to grow the relationship in new and innovative ways.”



Several training operations were planned to take place in Romania this year, but were indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. Plans are in the works for future joint exercises between Alabama and Romania.



For more information and photos, check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/alabama.national.guard or our website at www.dvidshub.net/unit/JFHQ-ANG.



