Carson eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Editor's note: This was updated as of Wednesday.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — As Fort Carson endures its third month of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army leaders signaled the community may be heading closer to the new normal during their COVID-19 town hall update June 3, 2020.



Speaking from Iron Horse Park, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, announced the reduction of some restrictions that have been in place since mid-March.



He began by informing Soldiers their travel radius has been extended to the state of Colorado, minus Denver, which is considered a current “hot spot.”



Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a new status for the state, called “safer at home” or “in the great outdoors” last week. With the status change, Polis announced some places of worship and other businesses could begin to open.



“In terms of our local new COVID-19 case rate, three of our surrounding counties experienced a spike near the end of last week,” McFarlane said. “We also had a small spike on Fort Carson. We are continuing to address that with our COVID response measures, but what we’ve seen by our contact tracing is that a large number of cases begin with off-duty conduct of Soldiers or Family members who happened to pass it along. We’ve initiated quarantine bubbles to make sure we contain it immediately and that has proven effective.”



Addressing the possible easing of the post’s Health Protection Condition, the commanding general said leaders are looking at reducing post restrictions aligned with easing the HPCON to Bravo from Charlie in mid-June 2020.



“We have to sustain a decrease in new growth rate over 14 days,” he said. “So we’re watching that and we’ll continue to provide updates.”



New Soldiers are arriving from their Advanced Individual Training locations weekly and the post is still holding retirement ceremonies. Some of those moving duty stations include leadership. McFarlane thanked Brig. Gen. John V. Meyer III, deputy commanding general, and Col. Thomas M. Feltey, chief of staff, for their service to the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson as they officially departed following a retreat ceremony June 5, 2020.



Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, senior enlisted leader, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, informed viewers that AAFES started opening its dining room options on post and has attendants cleaning areas as diners depart, and the Ivy and McKibben fitness centers are now open to active-duty Soldiers. Post swimming pools are also open to active-duty Soldiers with restrictions.



“We’re relying on squad leaders to police their formations while they are in the gyms to make sure groups are enforcing COVID measures,” Nash said. “And while we’ve heard calls to open the gyms to spouses and dependents, we are re-evaluating gym usage every day. We want to get to that point where the gyms are open to everyone, but we ask for patience.”



Nash also announced the Thunder Alley Bowling Center and Strike Zone snack bar would open June 5 and patrons must wear face coverings.



Speaking on the topic of permanent change of station season, Nash said Fort Carson will follow DOD guidance with a conditions-based phased approach for travel restrictions; and division leadership is working diligently to process exceptions to policy.



Responding to questions from listeners, McFarlane announced the Child and Youth Service’s Parent Central Services Division would change program hours to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and that went into effect June 8. All parents must schedule appointments for registration or household updates. Walk-ins are welcome for questions or in- and out-processing only.



“The Monarch (Child Development Center) will … care for children of identified readiness-critical patrons already enrolled in child youth services,” he said. “That will give us three CDCs and one school age center open. We’ll continue to seek ways to reopen more centers, but that will be in accordance with state and DOD guidelines to ensure the health of the kids and the workers in the CDCs.”

