USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Depart Guam

APRA HARBOR (June 12, 2020) – Remaining USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailors ashore will begin to fly back to the United States via military flights, June 12.



Theodore Roosevelt Sailors who return to the United States are required to complete a 14-day-restriction-of-movement (ROM) sequester upon arrival. Sailors may ROM at home or facilities on base at their home station in accordance with NAVADMIN 155/20. All Sailors returning to the United States meet CDC and U.S. Navy recovery guidance and Return to Work criteria in accordance with NAVADMIN 155/20.



USS Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11 completed carrier qualifications on June 2 and returned to Apra Harbor, Guam to embark approximately a thousand Sailors ashore who met return-to-work criteria for operational units. TR departed Guam to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific on June 4. Sailors who met return to work criteria after the brief stop for personnel were flown to TR via airlift.



Theodore Roosevelt is the nation’s fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000 Sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment January 17.

