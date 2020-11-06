Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Holds Change of Command Ceremony

WASHINGTON (NNS) – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) held a change of command ceremony on base, June 11.



Col. Michael Zuhlsdorf relieved Capt. Jose Rodriguez as JBAB base commander. The commandant of Naval District Washington, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, served as guest of honor for the event and spoke of Rodriguez’s accomplishments as the commanding officer before welcoming Zuhlsdorf to the team as JBAB’s first Air Force commander in its ten-year history.



“Capt. Rodriguez has had the pleasure of commanding NDW’s only joint base, where some of the Department of Defense’s most vitally important missions are accomplished,” Said Lahti. “Despite this shift in leadership, the Navy will continue to be a historical partner on this base as we have been since 1918 when we were Naval Air Station Anacostia. We look forward to the future of JBAB under Air Force leadership.”



During Rodriguez’s more than three years as commanding officer, JBAB successfully executed $71 million in improvement projects to 68 tenant commands including a number of strategic mission partners.



“February 24 2017, I stood at a similar ceremony at the Bolling Club as the incoming commander. I spoke of how honored and humbled I was to be standing in front of everyone, taking command of this extraordinary installation,” said Rodriguez. “Today, over three years later, that sentiment has only grown as I've had the unique opportunity and great fortune to better understand and support those same missions. But more importantly, my time as commander has allowed me the distinct honor and privilege of working alongside an amazing joint team of service members and civilians, who make this all happen.”



Zuhlsdorf, a native of Jefferson, Wisconsin, enlisted in the Air Force in 1986, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before his selection to the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program in 1944.

He will serve as JBAB’s fifth base commander and says he has been impressed with the efforts of the joint team.



“Commanding a joint base is a rare opportunity of a lifetime and I am grateful to be here. I look forward to continuing the great work that Capt. Rodriguez has done over the last three years,” said Zuhlsdorf. “As members of the joint force, we must focus our efforts to team with our mission partners and base community to enable their critical national security missions, while we work to leave a legacy for future leaders to build upon.”



JBAB provides support to more than 17,000 military and civilian employees and their families throughout the National Capital Region and is home to 68 mission partners, including the White House Communication Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the United States Navy and Air Force Ceremonial Guards.



