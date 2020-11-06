Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Change of Command

WASHINGTON (June 11, 2020) Capt. Jose Rodriguez, outgoing commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), left, RDML Carl Lahti, Naval District Washington commandant, center, and Col. Michael Zuhlsdorf, incoming JBAB commander, right, salute during a change of command ceremony on JBAB. Zuhlsdorf is JBAB’s fifth base commander and its first Air Force commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Amadi/Released) 200611-N-IG696-0072

