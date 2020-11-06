Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Change of Command

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chidi Amadi 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (June 11, 2020) Capt. Jose Rodriguez, outgoing commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), left, RDML Carl Lahti, Naval District Washington commandant, center, and Col. Michael Zuhlsdorf, incoming JBAB commander, right, salute during a change of command ceremony on JBAB. Zuhlsdorf is JBAB’s fifth base commander and its first Air Force commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Amadi/Released) 200611-N-IG696-0072

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 14:48
    Photo ID: 6238388
    VIRIN: 200611-N-IG696-0072
    Resolution: 7037x4331
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Change of Command, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    NDW
    Change of Command
    JBAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT