NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Wins 2020 Dr. Delores Etter Award for Impact on Hypervelocity Projectile Technology

DAHLGREN, Va. – A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer who led the development of hypervelocity projectile technology was named a Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Award winner, NSWCDD announced June 9.



Michael Libeau will be presented the award at a date to be announced for engineering unique and patented technologies that enable hypervelocity projectiles to survive extreme aerothermal and high-acceleration environments.



“The work has been challenging but very rewarding,” said Libeau. “I have had the opportunity to work with many great people here at Dahlgren and across the nation. Leading innovation and pushing technology limits has been exciting.”



Libeau led a wide variety of personnel at a national level to develop thermally robust components critical to the hypervelocity projectile, and other systems in 2019. The successful testing of these technologies through live-fire and laboratory tests has broadened the application to other weapon system designs. His efforts will have a lasting impact on the development of current and future hypersonic weapon systems.



“There is nothing quite like a ground or flight test to see if your math works,” said Libeau. “Observing the agreement of analytical, numerical, and experimental methods is always rewarding.”



The award was established in honor of Delores M. Etter who served from 1998 to 2001 as the United States Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology and from 2005 to 2007 as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition.



Both civilian and military Department of Navy top scientists and engineers, are eligible for this annual award. They are selected for this award based on their accomplishments from the year and how beneficial their achievements are to the Department of the Navy (DoN), Department of Defense (DoD), and National Defense.



The award also recognizes Libeau – who worked on aerospace technology involving projectile, missile and laser system development for his entire career –for work he began in 2014 as part of the electromagnetic railgun team. He began working at NSWCDD in 1996, eventually serving as lead engineer for aerothermal developments supporting projectile systems such as the hypervelocity projectile, Hypervelocity Gun Weapons System, and the Electromagnetic Railgun Weapon System. His efforts led to an understanding of the flight environment and to solutions ensuring projectile survival.



“Our sponsors provided the opportunity and resources to make the work possible,” said Libeau, expressing gratefulness for all those who played a part in this achievement. “I would like to thank the highly capable team at NSWC Dahlgren Division whose skill and can-do attitude allowed us to achieve milestones and test events. Our national team provided critical hard work, skill, and ingenuity. Many mentors have graced my career and their help cannot be overstated. Also, my wife and family deserve credit for supporting me through this endeavor. Additionally, I owe thanks to my country for this opportunity to serve on such a unique project and to the living God for His help, He is not far from any of us. I am truly honored to receive this award and think it reflects not only my accomplishments but also those of my team.”



NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew and NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore said of the awardees: "All of you should take great pride in the receipt of this prestigious award. Thank you for your service to our country and to our warfighters."