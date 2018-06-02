Michael Libeau - 2020 Etter Award Winner

DAHLGREN, Va. – Michael Libeau, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer who led the development of hypervelocity projectile technology, was named a 2020 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Award winner, NSWCDD announced, June 5. “The work has been challenging but very rewarding,” said Libeau. “I have had the opportunity to work with many great people here at Dahlgren and across the nation. Leading innovation and pushing technology limits has been exciting.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Wins 2020 Dr. Delores Etter Award for Impact on Hypervelocity Projectile Technology
