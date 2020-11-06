Goats & Glory Esports Team Update

MILLINGTON,Tenn. (NNS) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the country, and leaders are figuring out the best ways to reopen safely and get things back up and running, it is more important than ever for the Navy to find new ways to connect with potential Sailors.



The pandemic forced a fast shift from face to face interactions, to mostly virtual prospecting. Thankfully, the Navy's esports team, Goats and Glory, has given recruiters access to new recruits, while still maintaining safety measures during the pandemic.



“It’s not a lot different than it was before the pandemic,” said Lt. Robert Dyer. “The esports efforts were already mostly digital, so I think if anything, it has driven more traffic to us while everybody is stuck at home.”



With many different venues postponing or canceling events and sports leagues pushing back their schedules, there has been a lot of attention shifted to online entertainment. Competitive gaming has been one of the least affected sports leagues.



“Especially with traditional sports like basketball and baseball not on TV, what else do people have to watch? So they consume more digital media,” said Dyer. “We accelerated the launch of our Twitch channel a little earlier than we liked. We were hoping to hold off until we had our facility in Memphis ready to go, but we’re very happy we got out ahead.”



In the last eight weeks, the Goats & Glory Twitch channel has gained over 1,200 followers and more than 760,000 visitors with 90 percent of the visitors having not previously engaged with Navy.com. Additionally, more than 70 people have clicked online to request to chat with a recruiter for more information about the Navy.



“People are definitely out there watching, engaging and interacting with our Sailors on the team,” said Dyer. “First and foremost, we’re just out there engaging on a near daily basis with the community. We’ve reached out doing several squad streams and trying to fit into the community just trying to get exposure in those authentic ways.”



The Goats & Glory team currently streams on the America’s Navy Twitch channel Monday through Saturday with a rotation of different games and players. You can follow the Goats & Glory team and watch their streams at https://www.twitch.tv/americasnavy.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 10:32 Story ID: 371889 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goats & Glory Esports Team Update, by PO3 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.