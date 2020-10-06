LRMC COVID-19 Screening Clinic to change hours

LANDTUHL, Germany - Starting June 15, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 Screening Clinic will reduce hours of operation. New hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to visit the LRMC COVID-19 Screening Clinic during hours of operation to prevent potential spread of COVID-19, and for the safety of other patients and staff. Although 24/7 screening at the hospital entrance will continue, patients requiring COVID-19 testing outside of normal COVID-19 Screening Clinic hours of operation will be directed to LRMC’s Emergency Department.



“To better posture ourselves to meet the needs of patients, we will reduce the screening clinic hours until further notice,” said LRMC Commander, Col. Michael Weber. “The ability to continue providing our Joint Warfighter, their Families and the Kaiserslautern Military Community the care they need in a safe environment will guide LRMC operations as we continue to operate during the global pandemic.”



Due to low patient volume after hours, these changes will maximize resources to meet patient care requirements at LRMC. As we continue to assess the risk to patients and staff, operations may change without notice in accordance with guidance from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



In addition to the change in hours, starting June 15, parking and access to the facility will undergo the following changes:



Parking lot 2 (by Patient Administration Department entrance) will return to patient/staff parking (as well as the unmarked spaces directly above it)



Parking lot 7 (by Car Sales) will return to patient parking only



Additional parking can be found at the Auto Skills entrance. Please refrain from parking at the Child Development Center and Youth Center.



Starting June 15, patients and staff may also enter the facility through:



PAD entrance (Bldg. 3766) Mon-Fri, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.



Entrance at Bldg. 3774 by Parking Lot 1 (Chapel to Heaton Auditorium pathway), open Mon-Fri, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.



Emergency Room, open 24/7



If you have questions about the coronavirus, please call our COVID-19 Advice Line at DSN 314-590-8000 or CIV 06371-9464-8000. The line is staffed by LRMC personnel Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m to answer your questions. If you call after hours, you can stay on the line to be transferred to the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line. If your conditions are life threatening, please call emergency services or visit the nearest emergency room.



Symptoms of COVID-19 are wide ranging and may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. This list does not include all possible symptoms.

