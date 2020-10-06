Starting June 15, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 Screening Clinic will reduce hours of operation. New hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6236536
|VIRIN:
|200610-D-GW628-889
|Resolution:
|3265x2332
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC COVID-19 Screening Clinic to change hours, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC COVID-19 Screening Clinic to change hours
LEAVE A COMMENT