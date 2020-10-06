Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC COVID-19 Screening Clinic to change hours

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Starting June 15, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 Screening Clinic will reduce hours of operation. New hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

