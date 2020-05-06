Leadership changes via virtual ceremony at DLA Distribution San Diego

Photo By Candyce Zavala | In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Candyce Zavala | In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California, Navy Capt. Jerome White passed the helm to Navy Capt. Kerri Yarbrough June 5. DLA Distribution Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference link from DLA Distribution Headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California, Navy Capt. Jerome White passed the helm to Navy Capt. Kerri Yarbrough June 5. DLA Distribution Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference link from DLA Distribution Headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.



Because of ongoing risks associated with the global pandemic COVID-19, virtual ceremonies have replaced standard traditional ceremonies while social distancing measures and travel restrictions are in place for military service members and government civilians.



In Navy dress whites and wearing white masks and white ceremonial gloves, Jones virtually passed the DLA organization flag to incoming commander Yarbrough, signifying the official change in command.



Throughout a period of constant change and evolving challenges, White exhibited unmatched execution of his mission and meticulous management of DDDC’s business operations. As a result, DDDC delivered the full range of storage and distribution capabilities to warfighters in the most demanding global environment, shaped the Defense Department’s strategic environment, and supported the priorities of the Secretary of Defense, the Director of DLA and Commanding Officer of DLA Distribution.



During his tenure, White expertly managed a globally responsive organization in a manner that ensured DDDC met or exceeded negotiated performance metrics on behalf of warfighter requirements. He expertly addressed current and future resource requirements, implemented cost-effective approaches to mission accomplishment and provided strategic oversight of a complex business operation that yielded unprecedented results.



White’s extraordinary performance as a distribution center commander enabled outstanding support that bolstered the readiness of the armed services, regional combatant commands and allied nations.



“Since coming to DLA Distribution, J.R. has been an extraordinarily gifted leader and visionary change agent,” said Jones, speaking from Distribution headquarters. “His performance as commander of one of DLA Distribution's most complex and regionally diverse distribution centers was unparalleled.”