Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200602-D-D0441-1234

    200602-D-D0441-1234

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Candyce Zavala 

    Navy Region Southwest

    In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California, Navy Capt. Jerome White passed the helm to Navy Capt. Kerri Yarbrough June 5. DLA Distribution Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference link from DLA Distribution Headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:48
    Photo ID: 6236425
    VIRIN: 200602-D-D0441-1234
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 181.99 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200602-D-D0441-1234, by Candyce Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leadership changes via virtual ceremony at DLA Distribution San Diego

    TAGS

    DLA
    Defense Logistics Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT