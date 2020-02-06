In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California, Navy Capt. Jerome White passed the helm to Navy Capt. Kerri Yarbrough June 5. DLA Distribution Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference link from DLA Distribution Headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:48 Photo ID: 6236425 VIRIN: 200602-D-D0441-1234 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 181.99 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200602-D-D0441-1234, by Candyce Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.