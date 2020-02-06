200602-D-D0441-1234

In a virtual ceremony signifying a change of leadership at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California, Navy Capt. Jerome White passed the helm to Navy Capt. Kerri Yarbrough June 5. DLA Distribution Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, presided over the ceremony via video teleconference link from DLA Distribution Headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
