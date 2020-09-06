Final Airmen, aircraft from 34th FS deployment return to Hill this week

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airmen from the 34th Fighter Squadron with the 388th Fighter Wing, are greeted as they...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airmen from the 34th Fighter Squadron with the 388th Fighter Wing, are greeted as they return home from a deployment on June 7, 2020 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

The final groups of Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings returned home this week following a six-month deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.



The largest group of approximately 200 Airmen, returned to Hill AFB on late-night flight Sunday evening, while most of the Aircraft arrived on base Thursday and Friday.



The 34th Fighter Squadron’s deployment, which started in November, 2019, was first F-35 Immediate Response Force deployment as well as the second F-35A Lightning II combat deployment. The Airmen supported the United States Air Force Central Command Mission in the region.



During the deployment, the Airmen performed close air support, offensive and defensive counter-air, and maritime escort which enabled regional deterrence, said 34th Fighter Squadron commander Lt. Col. Aaron Cavazos. They also operated simultaneously from two different bases for more than 3 months and participated in multi-national exercises, strengthening partnerships with regional allies.



“We’re extremely proud of the mission these Airmen carried out during their deployment. It’s what we train for here every day,” said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander when the first group of Airmen returned. “We have a lot of happy families here today. It’s great to have them home and we look forward to the rest of our Airmen returning.”



The deployed squadron was made up of pilots from the active duty 34th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 34th and 466th Aircraft Maintenance Units, and personnel in other support functions.



The 421st Fighter Squadron departed for Al Dhafra Air Base two weeks ago on what will be the wings third combat deployment in approximately 12 months.



The returning Airmen will be quarantined for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Most will quarantine at home with their families, but there is also temporary lodging on base for those who have family members at higher-risk.



The F-35A, the conventional takeoff and landing variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, provides operational flexibility by combining advanced stealth capabilities with the latest weapons technology.



The 388th and 419th are the Air Force first combat-capable F-35A units. The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill in October 2015. The active duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.



EDITORS NOTE: This is an updated version of a story originally published May 7, 2020