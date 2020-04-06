Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Fighter Squadron Aircraft Return

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Micah Garbarino 

    388th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of pilots from the 34th Fighter Squadron returning to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with F-35A Lightning II aircraft following a 6-month deployment to the Middle East.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755411
    VIRIN: 200601-F-BN045-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107847191
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UT, US
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    Air Force
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    419th Fighter Wing

