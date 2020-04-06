B-Roll of pilots from the 34th Fighter Squadron returning to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with F-35A Lightning II aircraft following a 6-month deployment to the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755411
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-BN045-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107847191
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 34th Fighter Squadron Aircraft Return, by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Final Airmen, aircraft from 34th FS deployment return to Hill this week
LEAVE A COMMENT