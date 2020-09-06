Carrier Strike Group 9 Holds Change of Command While Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA, (June 9, 2020) – Carrier Strike Group 9 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 9.

In a ceremony officiated by Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. Stu Baker as commander, CSG-9.

“Serving as strike group commander through workups and into this deployment has been the highlight of my career,” said Baker. “Rear Adm. Verissimo is the right man for the job and I have no doubt that Carrier Strike Group 9 will continue to exceed expectations in all mission tasking.”

Baker is headed to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as the Director of Operations, J3. His previous flag assignment was Director of Plans, for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N31.

Verissimo reports from his position as Deputy Director for Operations, National Joint Operations Intelligence Center, Operations Team Two, J3, Joint Staff. He previously served as commanding officer of the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). He also served as executive officer aboard Theodore Roosevelt from 2010 to 2012.

“It’s an honor to take command of Carrier Strike Group 9 while deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations,” said Verissimo. “I look forward to leading this incredible team of warfighters here in the Indo-Pacific and wherever else the Navy and the nation need us.”

Verissimo is taking command of Carrier Strike Group 9 as the strike group is supporting operations in four geographic areas of operations. The strike group is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt, currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet with Carrier Air Wing (CVW-11), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet, USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Pinckney (DDG 91) are deployed supporting counter narcotics operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet, and USS Kidd (DDG 100) is in the U.S. 3rd Fleet.

