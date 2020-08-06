Big Bonuses of Joining the Navy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) – With the current spike in unemployment and a nation with questions on when will the post-pandemic employment and economy be back on track, the Navy is offering some answers to earning the next paycheck.



For many people on the fence about joining the Navy, there are many benefits to consider. On top of getting 100 percent medical and dental coverage, housing and food assistance, the Navy will also help pay for college education or college debt you may have incurred. In some instances, if you join selected rates (jobs) you may be eligible for enlistment bonuses up to $40,000.



There are currently over a dozen rates that are offering bonuses from $10,000-$40,000. Some bonuses are also given based on your education level or if you pass certain physical fitness tests.



The Navy is offering many benefits to new recruits and is seeking highly qualified individuals to serve in the Navy. Some of these high value rates are Hospital Corpsman, Navy Diver, Information Systems Technician, and Nuclear and Special Warfare Operators.



“The Navy has been a great experience for me and I love what I do,” said Heather Charara, National Chief Recruiter at Navy Recruiting Command. “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that I can be a part of someone else’s journey and help them start their career in the Navy.”



Alongside the specific rating bonuses being offered, there are also bonuses that are applicable to all rates. These are based on your education level starting at $3,000 bonus for being a high school graduate up to a $7,000 bonus for having 96 or more semester hours of college credit.



“We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are going to be in for the long haul. Not only do we need them now, but we need them 10, 15, 20 years from now,” said Charara. “I am very proud to be a part of the Navy and to be able to look back and see how far I’ve come in such a short amount of time. I hope to inspire a new generation and help bring more people into this amazing career opportunity.”



Additionally, if college debt has already been accrued the Navy can help pay back loans up to $65,000. This bonus can be applied to Stafford, Perkins, PLUS, and other Title 4 loans college students may have received. These bonuses are awarded to individuals who enlist to become an Air Rescue Swimmer, Cryptologic Technician, Missile Technician, Nuclear and Special Warfare Operator, and select other rates.



“This is a great opportunity for many people to explore a career path they may have never even thought of,” said Justin Noble, National Chief Recruiter Executive Assistant. “It’s a great feeling knowing that no matter how the economy may look, I will continue to be getting a paycheck and I have job security in the Navy.”



In addition to the educational bonuses above, the Navy also offers physical fitness bonuses. All Active Component recruits, regardless of rate, who pass their week one Physical Fitness Assessment at Recruit Training Command (RTC) with a score of satisfactory-medium or better, will be awarded a $2,000 bonus. Additionally, all Active Component recruits who complete the Warrior Challenge Program and graduate from RTC are eligible for a $2,000 bonus.



“The Navy has many great incentives for motivated, physically fit, and highly educated individuals,” said Noble. “We hope to attract many young and powerful recruits to fill our shoes as we look forward to the future of the world’s greatest Navy.”



For more information regarding how you can join the Navy and all applicable bonuses, visit https://www.navy.com/bonus.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



