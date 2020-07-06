Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th

Photo By Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin | Col. Peter T. Green III will be relinquishing command of the 104th Fighter Wing June...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin | Col. Peter T. Green III will be relinquishing command of the 104th Fighter Wing June 8, 2020. The following day, he will be promoted to brigadier general and will continue his 38 years of service to the Massachusetts Air National Guard as he transitions from being the wing commander of the 104FW to the assistant adjutant general for air for the Massachusetts Air National Guard. see less | View Image Page

“I joined the 104th Fighter Wing and the Air National Guard to serve both the Nation and the Commonwealth, and over the last 38 years I have had the privilege of doing it with some of the finest men and women I have known, all dedicated patriots,” said Green. “Being a Barnestormer has been my honor, and I will never forget to serve with Pride, Patriotism and Excellence in all that I do,” said Green.



Green grew up in Western Massachusetts and has dedicated his life to serving his community and the nation. He enlisted at the 104th Fighter Wing in 1982 as a security police Airman after graduating from the heating and air conditioning program at Roger L. Putnam Vocational High School, Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1981.



“I have had an amazing journey, and it has been such an honor and privilege to serve all these years,” said Green. “It’s something I have done my entire adult life, and I can look back and see that every opportunity I have had in my civilian and military career is due to the day I enlisted.”



A few years into his service, Green took a full-time job on base as a state security guard working the night shift while going to college. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts with his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications in 1988. In 1991, he was commissioned as an officer.



After commissioning, he worked at the 104FW in several positions, starting with the role of services flight commander, followed by mission support squadron commander, maintenance squadron commander, security forces commander, maintenance group commander, wing vice commander, and is ending his 104FW career as the wing commander, he said. He also worked at the Massachusetts Air National Guard headquarters, where he served as the director of staff/ vice chief of the joint staff.



Throughout his career, Green has had mentors who pushed him to grow and embrace new roles and challenges. “You cannot be successful as a leader without mentors,” said Green. “I have learned from so many over the years in their different roles within the organization. I valued all of their support.”



In addition to his service to the state of Massachusetts, Green has served overseas on several federal missions.



“I was able to serve in command during two Operation Iraqi Freedom deployments as part of the 387 Air Expeditionary Group and the 447th AEG in Iraq and Southwest Asia in 2003 and 2008,” said Green. “I was a part of numerous training deployments and trips over the last 38 years, but these two deployments were the toughest, and I learned a great deal as a deployed commander.”



Green encourages all Airmen to lean forward and put forth their best effort with each new task and role. You can learn what to emulate from the positive examples around you and what to improve upon from the negative examples; Whether you are enlisted or an officer, make sure you listen to and learn from both, he said.



“In each role, I have set my goal to do the right thing and do my utmost to take care of the people and the mission: When asked to take on another assignment, even if outside my comfort zone, I said yes and gave it my best. Now my role will expand to finding meaningful and effective ways to do that at the headquarters level, working along with the rest of the Massachusetts National Guard leadership.”



After being promoted to brigadier general and moving from the wing to the state-level, he will continue to be advocate and leader for the Massachusetts Air National Guard and his community in Western Massachusetts.



“The citizens of Westfield and our Nation should know that the 104th Fighter Wing will always be ready for any mission, at any time, and anywhere to secure our Commonwealth and our Nation,” said Green: “They will never fail you.”



As he prepares to leave the 104FW, Green has one final message for those who have retired or are still serving there. “I have been honored to serve with you: You are an amazing team that never settles for anything less than mission success. You have always made me feel like part of the family, and I thank you for it. Col. Bladen and his leadership team know what you bring to the mission every day and will continue to lead you to success. Give them the same level of support, guidance and expertise as you gave to me. GodSpeed and God Bless you and your families.”