Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th

Col. Peter T. Green III will be relinquishing command of the 104th Fighter Wing June 8, 2020. The following day, he will be promoted to brigadier general and will continue his 38 years of service to the Massachusetts Air National Guard as he transitions from being the wing commander of the 104FW to the assistant adjutant general for air for the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

