Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th

    Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Peter T. Green III will be relinquishing command of the 104th Fighter Wing June 8, 2020. The following day, he will be promoted to brigadier general and will continue his 38 years of service to the Massachusetts Air National Guard as he transitions from being the wing commander of the 104FW to the assistant adjutant general for air for the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 09:34
    Photo ID: 6233598
    VIRIN: 191001-Z-UN054-1005
    Resolution: 365x456
    Size: 106.25 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th, by MSgt Lindsey Watson-Kirwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Peter T. Green III relinquishes command, moves on from 104th

    TAGS

    PROMOTION
    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    BARNESTORMER
    MASSNATIONALGUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT