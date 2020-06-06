Nebraska National Guard MP reflects on domestic response in Omaha

Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 192nd Military Police Detachment, embeds with the Omaha Police Department to help protect Nebraskans during times of protest, June 2, 2020, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 192nd Military Police Detachment, was seen in multiple videos engaging in conversation with protestors and handing out small bottles of Gatorade, June 1, 2020, on the streets of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Plattsmouth-native said while the protestors were chanting, he overheard a young lady making remarks he felt inaccurately described him as a citizen and a Soldier so he decided to speak directly with her to share a little but more about who he was.

“There was some misunderstanding that we were active duty Army and that we were brought in by the Feds,” Meneses said. “Again, it was just an opportunity to tell people who we are as far as National Guard; that we’re part-time Soldiers unless we’re called up. That when I go home usually after Guard I take off my uniform, put on my civilian clothes and I’m a civilian until drill weekend.”

It was a hot day, and while talking with the protestors, he noticed they had empty water bottles. He asked if they were thirsty and when they replied “Yes,” he brought out extra beverages from a Humvee which had been donated to the Soldiers by the Salvation Army.

“I handed out some Gatorade to those who were there, and we just continued talking to get a better understanding of why they were there and why we were there,” he said.

Meneses said they protestors had some questions, so he tried to explain in simple terms what the Nebraska National Guard mission is.

“Which is just to be here and protect and support and allow them to demonstrate peacefully, and that we are all one,” Meneses said. “That we are citizens who have jobs and live in the community. I know we put on the uniform when opportunities like this arise where we can help in the community. That we’re not there to harm anyone, and that we’re there to ensure their safety as well as our own safety and the safety of others.”

An 11-year Veteran of the Nebraska National Guard, Meneses said he joined after his kids called him out on not pursing his own dreams when he always encourages them to do so.

“I joined because I told my kids, ‘If you have a dream, you should always purse it’,” he said. “One day they asked me why I hadn’t joined the military if I wanted to do it.”

Meneses realized they were right, and so he joined and shipped out for basic combat training at 36-years-old before he would be too old to do so. He said he continues to serve in the Nebraska Army National Guard because of opportunities like domestic response missions, where he can serve with his fellow Soldiers and mentor those who are younger to help them not make the same mistakes he did at their age.

Meneses said what he’ll remember most from this experience is the variance in individuals that are protesting. Hearing the sadness of how it’s affecting them and others, and hearing both positive and negative stories on interactions with police.

“Just sharing with everyone, and seeing their points of view of where they are coming from,” he said. “I think that in itself has meant more to me and taught me more than any formal training that we do.”