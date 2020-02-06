Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 192nd Military Police Detachment, embeds with the Omaha Police Department to help protect Nebraskans during times of protest, June 2, 2020, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
06.02.2020
06.06.2020
OMAHA, NE, US
This work, Nebraska National Guard supports local law enforcement in Omaha, by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nebraska National Guard MP reflects on domestic response in Omaha
