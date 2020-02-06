Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 192nd Military Police Detachment, embeds with the Omaha Police Department to help protect Nebraskans during times of protest, June 2, 2020, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:56 Photo ID: 6233410 VIRIN: 200602-Z-QR920-086 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.45 MB Location: OMAHA, NE, US Hometown: PLATTSMOUTH, NE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska National Guard supports local law enforcement in Omaha, by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.