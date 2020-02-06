Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard supports local law enforcement in Omaha

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Sgt. Justen Meneses, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 192nd Military Police Detachment, embeds with the Omaha Police Department to help protect Nebraskans during times of protest, June 2, 2020, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nebraska National Guard MP reflects on domestic response in Omaha

