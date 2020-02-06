Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC) Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Debora Henley | Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron (705 CTS),...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron (705 CTS), also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC), from Lt. Col. Angela Messing during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), New Mexico, June 2nd, 2020. see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron (705 CTS), also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC), from Lt. Col. Angela Messing during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), New Mexico, June 2nd, 2020. Colonel Shayne Yorton, commander of the 505th Combat Training Group, Nellis AFB, Nevada, presided over the ceremony remotely.



The squadron provides the most robust virtual Combat Air Force and command and control (C2) training, test, and experimentation facility and functions as lead Distributive Mission Operations (DMO) integrator for full spectrum DMO activities for U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition partners.



Lt. Col. Post will lead the 155-member squadron responsible for developing and integrating technologies to deliver a Live-Synthetic-Blended (LSB) combat environment for essential warfighter exercises. While the 705 CTS has a long history of executing Commander Air Combat Command’s (COMACC) Exercise VIRTUAL FLAG and Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG, they also support warfighter readiness on multiple fronts, to include Air Expeditionary Forces spin-up, preparation for Major Combat Operations (MCO), familiarity with critical C2 data interchange, and training of tactics, techniques, & procedures (TTPs). Additionally, the 705 CTS supports Live-Virtual-Constructive range integration efforts through training events such as RED FLAG, NORTHERN EDGE, EMERALD WARRIOR, Navy Fleet Synthetic Training, Army Joint Kill Chain Exercise, and USAF Weapons School.



Lt. Col. Post’s previous assignment was as the director of operations (DO) of the 705 CTS, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. As the DO, she managed the daily operations at the DMOC, provided integrated major combat operations training for more than 30 joint and coalition exercises annually, and prepared over 100,000 warfighters through VIRTUAL FLAG and other exercises.



“The dedication and diversity of the DMOC team brings an awesome array of skills to our complex mission set, and I am excited to see how this mission will continue to evolve,” said Lt. Col. Lindsay “Coco” Post, commander of the 705th Combat Training Squadron. “Now more than ever, the DMOC is in a unique position to capitalize on what we do best – distributed virtual warfare. In light of current world events, live training has been significantly impacted. The DMOC is committed to leveraging its distributed capability and expertise to ensure robust, dynamic training environments for the Air Force, joint, and coalition partners.”



Lt. Col. Messing is moving to the Headquarters Air Combat Command (ACC) at Langley AFB, Virginia, to work on the ACC staff.