Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron also known as the DMOC

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron (705 CTS), also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC), from Lt. Col. Angela Messing during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), New Mexico, June 2nd, 2020.

    VIRTUAL FLAG
    ACC
    USAF
    Kirtland Air Force Base New Mexico
    Distributed Mission Operations Center
    DMOC
    705th Combat Training Squadron
    COVID-19
    Lt Col Lindsay Post

