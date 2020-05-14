Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron (705 CTS), also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC), from Lt. Col. Angela Messing during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), New Mexico, June 2nd, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6228501
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-ES928-1009
|Resolution:
|1600x2000
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lindsay Post assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron also known as the DMOC, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT