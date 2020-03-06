RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

Photo By Eric Cramer | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr and Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics for...... read more read more Photo By Eric Cramer | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr and Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics for Palmer College, sign a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. Under the provisions of the memorandum they will cooperate on multiple programs to promote the health of RIA and the community. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois – (June 3, 2020) Col. Stephen Marr, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, signed a memorandum of agreement along with Dr. Ron Boesch, of Palmer Chiropractic College, on Wednesday, June 3 at the college. Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa Scott, garrison command sergeant major, also attended the event.



According to the MOA, its purpose is, "…to establish a commitment and framework for a partnership between Rock Island Arsenal and the Rock Island Arsenal Commander's Ready and Resilient Council (CR2C) and Quad City area community partners. This "Partnership" is to share best practices and develop annual education/training programs aimed at improving the physical and psychological health and well-being of the RIA workforce and their families. "Partners" will work together to promote healthy lifestyles through educational opportunities that encourage sound nutrition, physical activity, recreation, stress management, and spiritual fitness in the QCA."



The MOU also cites several projects on which the partners will collaborate including physical wellness programs, environmental programs that establish healthy lifestyles, health education programs, and programs that help reduce tobacco and alcohol consumption.



Lori Owens, facilitator of the RIA CR2C program, also present for the signing, said the MOA renews a long-standing relationship with the school, culminating a year-long effort to revitalize such programs.



Owens said the ongoing COVID-19 situation caused other signing ceremonies to be done digitally or postponed, including those with Genesis, UnityPoint, and St. Ambrose University. Additional partners are planning to help and future signings are being scheduled.