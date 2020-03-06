RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr and Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics for Palmer College, sign a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. Under the provisions of the memorandum they will cooperate on multiple programs to promote the health of RIA and the community.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 19:55
|Photo ID:
|6230060
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-FX896-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
