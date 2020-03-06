Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

    RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Eric Cramer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr and Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics for Palmer College, sign a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. Under the provisions of the memorandum they will cooperate on multiple programs to promote the health of RIA and the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 19:55
    Photo ID: 6230060
    VIRIN: 200603-A-FX896-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College, by Eric Cramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    CR2C
    Palmer Chiropractic College
    Commander's Readiness and Resilient Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT