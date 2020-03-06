RIA signs partnership MOA with Palmer College

Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr and Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics for Palmer College, sign a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. Under the provisions of the memorandum they will cooperate on multiple programs to promote the health of RIA and the community.

