Planning and Partnership: British Royal Marine receives Bronze Star

British Royal Marine Maj. James A. Fuller, a British Royal Marine exchange Officer and the future operations officer with 2d Marine Regiment (Reg.), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), was awarded the Bronze Star medal in a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2020.



Fuller received the award for his contributions and efforts on deployment with Task Force Southwest in Afghanistan from June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019.



“It’s a completely unexpected honor,” said Fuller. “I know what this award means to the U.S., and to be recognized for what I did at this level is a great honor and I’m humbled.”



Fuller served as the assistant operations officer in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support Mission. During that time he assisted in the planning of numerous partnered missions with the Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF) and with U.S. Special Operation Forces.



“Without Fuller we couldn’t have done what we did in Afghanistan,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael A. Presley, the regimental gunner with 2d Marine Reg., 2d MARDIV.



Presley emphasized Fuller’s ability to quickly assimilate into the Regiment as a contributing member of a U.S. Marine staff.



"He was instrumental in us trying to achieve our objective with Task Force Southwest,” said Presley.



Fuller is participating in the Marine Corps Foreign Personnel Exchange Program which gives foreign officers the opportunity to serve with U.S. Marine Corps units as a means of continuing a long-term association among allied military counterparts.



“We’re really lucky between the Royal Marines and the U.S. Marines because we have common training together over the years,” said Fuller, “but being able to actually live and breathe as a U.S. Marine for two years has been incredible. I’ve worked with some incredible leaders within the Marine Corps and there’s definitely some lessons that I’ll be taking with me back to the UK.”

