NEXCOM Secures 3,000 PPE for Naval Medical Center San Diego

Buyers for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and the command’s West Coast Distribution Center procured 3,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Naval Medical Center San Diego.
“NEXCOM’s mission is to serve our Navy’s warfighters by remaining a readiness enabler,” said Roland Santos, NEXCOM’s Western District Vice President. “In this current crisis as we’re navigating the impacts from COVID-19, our team is leveraging merchandising and supplier contacts to accomplish this mission and to provide for our Navy’s medical community who are serving on the front lines.”
Santos and Lt. Cmdr. Ramaud D. Love, Head, Materials Management Department, Naval Medical Center San Diego worked together to craft a plan. Love provided Santos with a list of products that the Naval Medical Center needed including medical googles and face shields, forehead thermometers and medical coveralls.
Due to NEXCOM’s relationship with its vendor partners, military resale has been given priority to purchase PPE products. Therefore Santos and the NEXCOM buying team were able to secure those items that Naval Medical Center San Diego needed for their medical staff.
“I can't tell you how much we appreciate the forward lean on this,” said Love. “We're all truly one big family and it is in times like these that highlights that!”
With a continuous high demand for PPE, NEXCOM continues to procure and distribute to those Navy facilities that are in need.
06.03.2020
|06.03.2020 12:49
|371361
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|4
|0
|0
