South Carolina National Guard activated to respond in District of Columbia

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard prepare to travel to the District of Columbia from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 2, 2020, to respond to a request for support for the District of Columbia National Guard conducting civil disturbance missions in the nation's capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard has been activated in support of civil unrest response efforts in the District of Columbia, beginning June 2, 2020.



The South Carolina National Guard is sending approximately 445 Soldiers to provide support to the District of Columbia National Guard conducting civil disturbance missions in order to protect citizens and maintain peace.



“The South Carolina National Guard will respond when there is a need to protect our nation’s citizens and support the rights and freedoms of the American people,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.



The South Carolina National Guard will continue to respond to requests for assistance within South Carolina to support local law enforcement with protests throughout the state.