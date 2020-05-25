Honoring Memorial Day during the pandemic

Photo By Keith Hayes | Almost an hour after thousands of motorists drove by the Veterans Home of...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | Almost an hour after thousands of motorists drove by the Veterans Home of California-Barstow, to show their appreciation for the Home’s residents, a line of cars still stretches as far as the eye could see down Barstow Road, waiting for their turn to pay their respects to the Veterans who paid the ultimate price, May 25. With COVID-19 strictures on large static gatherings still in effect, the parade of well-wishers and supporters of the Home chose this method to celebrate Memorial Day. see less | View Image Page

A huge crowd celebrated Memorial Day at the Veterans Homes of California-Barstow via a long motorcade of vehicles and a throng of well-wishers lining Veterans Home Parkway in front of the state operated facility, May 25.



Although estimate of the number of people and vehicles involved in the Memorial Day activity vary from between 2,000 to as many as 7,000, the event was well attended by Barstow-area citizens, Veterans Home residents, and out of state visitors from as far away as Washington state and Arizona.



From numerous gathering points, cars, motorcycles, and classic autos, started the motorcade at one o’clock, filing slowly up Barstow Road, over the I-15 Freeway Bridge and up to the Veterans Home.



“Myself and (33rd State District Assemblyman) Jay Obernolte said a few words, (Barstow Fire District Captain) Nick DiNapoli sang, and (Barstow Community College Board of Trustees President) Tim Heiden said a prayer, and we got this rally underway,” Barstow Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre said.



The motorcade led by Hackbarth-McIntyre in the first vehicle filed past the Veterans Home in front of cheering people lining the sidewalks and road, each waving an American flag, a banner of their respective Armed Service branch, the California state flag, or a combination of the above to cheer on the event.



COVID-19 restrictions prevented the more traditional method of honoring those who died fighting for America’s freedom. Usually the event is held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Barstow, Calif., with solemn speeches from military officials and local dignitaries.



Instead, Memorial Day observances took on a more raucous, but orderly, gathering at the Home.



“I’m here to support our Vets. My husband’s grandfather died on the Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Lucerne Valley resident Lorrie Steely.



“I think this turnout to honor our Veterans who died in battle is beautiful.” Army Veteran and five year Home resident Don Duncan said.



“I really appreciate this turnout by the community,” said David Chanes, Home resident and Army 82nd Airborne Veteran.



In all, the massive motorcade took more than two hours to wend its way past the Home and enthusiastic onlookers lining the road.