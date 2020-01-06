NAS Jacksonville to repave main access road

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $2.74 million contract to Central Southern Construction Corp from Jacksonville, Florida, May 27, to repave Yorktown Avenue onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville.



Yorktown Avenue measures 1.6 miles in length and serves as the installation’s main access road, which runs parallel to the active runway.



“The approval and awarding of the Yorktown Avenue repaving project is great news for NAS Jacksonville,” said NAS Jacksonville Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Weiss. “I’m very thankful to the Public Works team for their persistence on this project as this has been a long time coming for the men and women who travel aboard the station. I look forward to seeing this project through to its completion.”



Yorktown Avenue was last paved approximately 20 years ago and is beginning to show significant signs of asphalt degradation and sub-base issues.



“It is exceptionally important to keep Yorktown Avenue in the best condition possible to enable the Navy’s mission onboard NAS Jacksonville,” said NAS Jacksonville Public Works Officer Cmdr. Christopher Casne.



The contract includes cold milling, a process used to remove approximately three inches of the road’s surface, and repaving of the road from the active security barriers at the main gate, down to end of Yorktown Avenue by Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.



In order to minimize traffic congestion during peak hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., three of the four lanes available will remain open throughout the construction project. In order to support the project, base officials may authorize single lane traffic during off-peak hours. Proper safety devices will be in place to direct traffic in accordance with the plans and Florida Department of Transportation design standards.



“Yorktown Avenue is the main thoroughfare for over 21,000 personnel that visit NAS Jacksonville daily,” said Casne. “I am very thankful we received funding for this project as it sends a clear message to our Sailors that NAS Jacksonville is a premier anti-submarine warfighting platform.”



Work is anticipated to begin late summer and is scheduled to be completed by January 2021.

