Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (May 29, 2020) – Capt. Jack Fay relieved Capt. Matthew McGonigle as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One (COMLCSRON ONE) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, May 29.



McGonigle, a native of Turnersville, New Jersey, has served as COMLCSRON ONE commodore since March 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the training, maintenance, manning and certification of 25 crews and 13 ships, including four ship commissionings.



“I could not be more proud to have commanded a squadron in which each and every Sailor directly contributed to the mainstreaming of the littoral combat ship,” said McGonigle. “LCS Sailors are capable, adaptable and some of the most tactically proficient in the fleet and it’s been my honor to serve as commodore these last two years.”



McGonigle’s next assignment is assistant chief of staff for maritime operations at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP).



Fay is a native of Scarborough, Maine and his previous sea duty assignments include electronic warfare officer and communications officer aboard USS David R Ray (DD 971); fire control officer aboard USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51); operations officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and USS Bunker Hill (CG 52); executive officer and later commanding officer aboard USS Howard (DDG 83); deputy assistant chief of staff for Commander, Task Force Seventy/Carrier Strike Group Five; and commanding officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62).



Additionally, he served on the Chief of Naval Operations staff as requirements officer for harpoon, naval guns, and ammunition and at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Maritime Command Naples as staff officer for theater missile defense, maritime strike warfare planner and maritime operations. Fay’s most recent assignment was as Commander, Surface Division Eleven, one of two warfare-base divisions under COMLCSRON ONE.



“The capability, flexibility and lethality that LCS provides to fleet commanders by the crews is amazing,” said Fay. “I’m excited at the opportunity to work with the team as we continue to move LCS forward.”



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting, and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.29.2020 20:43 Story ID: 371113 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 47 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command, by LTJG Kassandra Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.