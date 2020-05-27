Cloth Face Coverings a Masking Must at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

There’s no disguising the fact.



Cloth face covering(s) are still mandated at NHB/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



As the command continues to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, heightened health protection measures are still in place, such as decreased foot traffic throughout the military treatment facility, and drive-through screening and testing measures.



Along with requiring everyone to don cloth face coverings.



The face cloth coverings are an integral – and visible – part of the overlapping commitment to reduce the spread of the virus, as well as enhance the protection of the health and well-being of patients and staff.



According to Capt. Andrea Donalty, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton chief medical officer, current Health Protection Conditions requirements and Department of Defense (DoD) regulations dictate that everyone must be in compliance by using masks.



“Essentially we are saying, ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service.’ except this is ‘no mask, no service.’ We do realize there might be a specific case due to a legitimate reason why a person cannot wear a mask or cloth face covering. But the rules are clear,” said Donalty, adding that those who show up without their own mask will be provided one.



As Cmdr. Robert Uniszkiewicz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton COVID-19 czar explains it, the hospital and associated clinics are actively advocating Navy Medicine’s public health emergency officer (PHEO) saying of, “my cloth face covering protects you. Your cloth face covering protects me.”



The current protective standard calls for all personnel – staff, patient, visitor - to use cloth face coverings if at least six feet social/physical distancing cannot be maintained in public areas or clinical settings. In the hospital, the usage is of a heightened concern for the health and safety of everyone, especially when providing patient-centered care to those in need.



“I saw a young man walking down the hall last week with his mask on, except it was on top of his head. Wasn’t doing him, or me, or anyone else any good. We managed to correct him. Part of what we’re doing in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 is educating others to help us help others and help themselves,” related Mr. Terry Lerma, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton emergency preparedness coordinator.



A DoD Force Health Protection Guidance memorandum released in April noted that ‘significant proportion of individuals with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can transmit the virus before showing symptoms. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and workplaces). Cloth face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing transmission from people who do not realize they are infected.’



Exceptions to this requirement, including in cases of a particular health-related concern, may be approved by commanders, supervisors, and contracting officers, as appropriate. Additionally, upon request, individuals will lower face coverings at security checkpoints to allow their identities to be verified.



A cloth face covering shall extend above the nose without interfering with eyewear, and below the chin to cover the mouth and nostrils completely. It shall fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of the face and be secured such as by being tied in place or with ear-loops).



NHB/NMRTC Bremerton also continues to adhere to the CDC non-pharmaceutical intervention strategies at work and home of:

• Frequent hand sanitation using soap and water or hand sanitizer.

• Properly covering coughs and sneezes.

• Social distancing, staying home when sick, and use of telecommunications in place of face-to-face interactions.

• Frequently cleaning and disinfecting common touch points, including gym equipment, keyboards, laptops, door handles, etc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:39 Story ID: 370858 Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cloth Face Coverings a Masking Must at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.