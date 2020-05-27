Cloth Face Coverings a Masking Must at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

A masking must...all staff, such as Hospitalman Paighton Scott (left), Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katelynn Martin (right) and Hospitalman Stephen Mathis (center), patients and visitors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett are required to wear cloth face covering(s) as part of the overlapping commitment to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as enhance the protection of the health and well-being of everyone (Official Navy photo by MC3 Meagan Christoph).

