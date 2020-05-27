Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cloth Face Coverings a Masking Must at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meagan Christoph 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    A masking must...all staff, such as Hospitalman Paighton Scott (left), Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katelynn Martin (right) and Hospitalman Stephen Mathis (center), patients and visitors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett are required to wear cloth face covering(s) as part of the overlapping commitment to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as enhance the protection of the health and well-being of everyone (Official Navy photo by MC3 Meagan Christoph).

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:39
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cloth Face Coverings a Masking Must at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    masks
    COVID-19
    cloth face coverings
    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett

