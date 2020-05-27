Stay safe during moving of household goods

Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany - A mover tapes up a box at an apartment at U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany - A mover tapes up a box at an apartment at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden May 22 while following health protocols. The Department of Defense has directed that moving personnel adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols regarding health protection, such as wearing face coverings and washing hands, while working in a person’s home. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Bishop) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - The U.S. Transportation Command Defense Personal Property Directorate highlighted the Department of Defense’s commitment to keeping customers safe during moving and storage services in an email dated May 22.



The DoD has directed that moving personnel adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols regarding health protection while working in a person’s home, the email said.



Measures include wearing face coverings, minimizing crew size, routinely cleaning frequently-touched surfaces and practicing good hand hygiene, according to the email.



Individuals and families who are moving must also comply with CDC protocols and are asked to limit the number of family members in the residence to those needed to supervise the move.



“You are empowered to decide who enters your residence. You are empowered to question moving company personnel on their adherence to the aforementioned protocols. You are empowered to say ‘stop’ at any point in the process. You are not required to compromise your safety for the sake of meeting a moving company’s timeline; if needed, ask to reschedule your move,” said USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, in a letter to customers about moving while in a COVID-19 environment.



Anyone who is in the moving process and is ill or has a family member who is ill should notify their moving company or call the Personal Property Processing Office at (0611)143-546-6080.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable during the packing or delivery of their household goods should inform their service provider, contact the PPPO, or their chain of command, if necessary.



FOR INFORMATION OR ASSITANCE:



Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): By appointment only. Call DSN 546-6080 or 0611-143-546-6080. Email: usarmy.wiesbaden.405-afsb.list-pppo@mail.mil. To initiate self-counseling: www.move.mil. Or visit their website: https://www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/Personal-Property-and-POV/



Army Transportation Customer Service: Toll-free: 800-762-7186/ Comm: 703-806-4900



USTRANSCOM Customer Support (24 hours): 833-645-6683



Stop Movement Customer Assistance Point: Call: (0611) 143-548-1201; email: usarmy.wiesbaden.id-europe.list.wiesbadenr2c@mail.mil



Local information and contact details: home.army.mil/wiesbaden