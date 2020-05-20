Stay safe during moving of household goods

WIESBADEN, Germany - A mover tapes up a box at an apartment at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden May 22 while following health protocols. The Department of Defense has directed that moving personnel adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols regarding health protection, such as wearing face coverings and washing hands, while working in a person’s home. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Bishop)

