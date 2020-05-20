Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stay safe during moving of household goods

    Stay safe during moving of household goods

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - A mover tapes up a box at an apartment at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden May 22 while following health protocols. The Department of Defense has directed that moving personnel adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols regarding health protection, such as wearing face coverings and washing hands, while working in a person’s home. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6222155
    VIRIN: 200520-D-UQ272-730
    Resolution: 1080x1623
    Size: 815.03 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay safe during moving of household goods, by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stay safe during moving of household goods

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT