Family and MWR Facebook viewers can get a taste of first virtual bazaar

Photo By Keith Pannell | Two host nation vendors were chosen to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Keith Pannell | Two host nation vendors were chosen to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Bazaar June 2-5. Customers can go to the the Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Facebook page, view the selections and place their order. Customers will then pick up their order at curbside. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The COVID-19 pandemic has made customer service organizations around the world reevaluate how they provide services to their customers. The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is no different.



While awaiting approval for the large Summer Bazaar later this year, garrison Family and MWR planners are working on something a little different to get customers back into the retail spirit.



“It will be more like the Home Shopping Network,” said Janna Henderson, NAF Operations chief. “We’ll have two vendors and viewers can call in an order and come pick it up at the end of the day.”



Family and MWR plan to hold a small virtual bazaar Tuesday thru Friday, June 2-5. Products from two vendors will be featured on the Rheinland-Pfalz Family and MWR Facebook page. Products and prices will be shown and customers will call in and have a personal shopper take their order. Once the order is placed, items will be available for curbside pick-up from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Community Activities Center, Building 3109, on Daenner Kaserne.



“We are always trying to find ways to innovate to better serve our community and adapt to their needs. Current circumstances have forced us to rethink our marketing and business strategies,” said Jackie Colindres, Family and MWR Bazaar program manager.



The first run of the virtual bazaar is small, limited to just the two vendors. The Germany-based vendors, Sapore Italiano and Monschau Mustard, were selected based on sales history from previous bazaars and are customer favorites, according to Colindres.



“We wanted to start with a phased approach and see how our customers respond,” Colindres said. “If the response is positive, we will grow our virtual bazaar and invite more vendors.”



She added vendors have been offering their products at garrison bazaars to the Kaiserslautern Military Community for more than 20 years and have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.



“Family and MWR is committed to offering their quality products from around Europe and with providing our customers the opportunity to shop while maintaining physical distancing,” Colindres said.



Customers can find the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Family and MWR Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RheinlandPfalzFMWR/