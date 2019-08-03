Two host nation vendors were chosen to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Bazaar June 2-5. Customers can go to the the Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Facebook page, view the selections and place their order. Customers will then pick up their order at curbside.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6222055
|VIRIN:
|190308-A-VE918-262
|Resolution:
|2336x1183
|Size:
|758.2 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PAO_2028crop, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family and MWR Facebook viewers can get a taste of first virtual bazaar
LEAVE A COMMENT