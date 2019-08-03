Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAO_2028crop

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.08.2019

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Two host nation vendors were chosen to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Bazaar June 2-5. Customers can go to the the Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Facebook page, view the selections and place their order. Customers will then pick up their order at curbside.

    IMAGE INFO

