PAO_2028crop

Two host nation vendors were chosen to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Bazaar June 2-5. Customers can go to the the Rheinland-Pfalz DFMWR Facebook page, view the selections and place their order. Customers will then pick up their order at curbside.

