Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites the public to participate in their annual photo contest. Entries are now being accepted through 11:59 p.m. June 7 and should feature Great Lakes’ sites such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal harbors on the Great Lakes.



The top 12 photographers will have their photo included in a 2021 downloadable calendar and the top three photographers, determined by social media vote, will receive a plaque with their winning photo, provided by the Soo Locks Visitors Center Association.



“I love the annual photo contest,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, commander, USACE, Detroit District. “It captures the beauty of the Great Lakes and allows us to see the projects that we've designed, built and, now, maintain from a whole new perspective. We in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District are proud to continue our annual photo contest tradition this year to bring a sense of community during uncertain times.”



Digital photo submissions will be uploaded to an album on the Detroit District Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict/ June 8 and open for public voting through ‘likes’ until 9:00 a.m. June 22.



By entering the contest, participants agree to abide by the official rules. Complete photo contest instructions and rules can be found on our website at: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Media/Photo-Contest/. Interactive maps of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers harbors and civil works projects in the Detroit District are also available on the website: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/.



For more details, contact Emily Schaefer, Detroit District public affairs specialist, 313-226-4681.



