Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites the public to participate in their annual photo contest. Entries are now being accepted through 11:59 p.m. June 7 and should feature Great Lakes’ sites such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal harbors on the Great Lakes.

