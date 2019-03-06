Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites

    Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites the public to participate in their annual photo contest. Entries are now being accepted through 11:59 p.m. June 7 and should feature Great Lakes’ sites such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal harbors on the Great Lakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2019
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 19:34
    Photo ID: 6221887
    VIRIN: 190603-A-CE999-001
    Resolution: 2784x3022
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Detroit District
    Photo Contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT