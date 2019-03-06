The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites the public to participate in their annual photo contest. Entries are now being accepted through 11:59 p.m. June 7 and should feature Great Lakes’ sites such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal harbors on the Great Lakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6221887
|VIRIN:
|190603-A-CE999-001
|Resolution:
|2784x3022
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shutterbugs invited to submit photos from Great Lakes sites
LEAVE A COMMENT