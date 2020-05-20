Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker

    NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker

    Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members plant a tree in memory of Lt. Ruth Cortes, an Orthopedics Physician Assistant (PA) Fellowship member, on May 20. The tree is scheduled to be blessed by an NMCP chaplain and will also hold a plaque with Cortes’s name on it.

    Upon NSA Hampton Roads approval, Lt. Ben Mattox, Orthopedic PA Fellowship director, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, and a few of Cortes’s fellow classmates planted a live oak tree to honor her memory. The live oak is in reference to the first six Navy frigate hulls that were made from live oak wood.

    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and
    TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:51
    Story ID: 370784
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker, by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fellowship
    NMCP
    Orthopedics Physician Assistant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT