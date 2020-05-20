NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker

Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members plant a tree in memory of Lt. Ruth Cortes, an Orthopedics Physician Assistant (PA) Fellowship member, on May 20. The tree is scheduled to be blessed by an NMCP chaplain and will also hold a plaque with Cortes’s name on it. Upon NSA Hampton Roads approval, Lt. Ben Mattox, Orthopedic PA Fellowship director, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, and a few of Cortes’s fellow classmates planted a live oak tree to honor her memory. The live oak is in reference to the first six Navy frigate hulls that were made from live oak wood. (U.S. Navy Photo by SN Imani N. Daniels/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members plant a tree in memory of Lt. Ruth Cortes, an Orthopedics Physician Assistant (PA) Fellowship member, on May 20. The tree is scheduled to be blessed by an NMCP chaplain and will also hold a plaque with Cortes’s name on it.



Upon NSA Hampton Roads approval, Lt. Ben Mattox, Orthopedic PA Fellowship director, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, and a few of Cortes’s fellow classmates planted a live oak tree to honor her memory. The live oak is in reference to the first six Navy frigate hulls that were made from live oak wood.



