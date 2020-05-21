PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members plant a tree in memory of Lt. Ruth Cortes, an Orthopedics Physician Assistant (PA) Fellowship member, on May 20. The tree is scheduled to be blessed by an NMCP chaplain and will also hold a plaque with Cortes’s name on it. Upon NSA Hampton Roads approval, Lt. Ben Mattox, Orthopedic PA Fellowship director, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, and a few of Cortes’s fellow classmates planted a live oak tree to honor her memory. The live oak is in reference to the first six Navy frigate hulls that were made from live oak wood. (U.S. Navy Photo by SN Imani N. Daniels/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:50 Photo ID: 6221604 VIRIN: 200520-N-UA653-038 Resolution: 3058x4587 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker [Image 5 of 5], by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.