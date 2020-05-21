Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 20, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members plant a tree in memory of Lt. Ruth Cortes, an Orthopedics Physician Assistant (PA) Fellowship member, on May 20. The tree is scheduled to be blessed by an NMCP chaplain and will also hold a plaque with Cortes’s name on it. Upon NSA Hampton Roads approval, Lt. Ben Mattox, Orthopedic PA Fellowship director, Cmdr. Kerri Browne, and a few of Cortes’s fellow classmates planted a live oak tree to honor her memory. The live oak is in reference to the first six Navy frigate hulls that were made from live oak wood. (U.S. Navy Photo by SN Imani N. Daniels/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6221604
    VIRIN: 200520-N-UA653-038
    Resolution: 3058x4587
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Staff Plants Tree in Memory of Coworker [Image 5 of 5], by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fellowship
    NMCP
    Orthopedics Physician Assistant

