Future Sailors to recite Oath of Enlistment during a live ceremony in Times Square as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York

NORFOLK, VA (NRMA) – In an historic event from Military Island in front of the Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York, 12 future Sailors from the Bronx, Brooklyn and central/northern New Jersey are scheduled to swear into the Navy and recite the Oath of Enlistment live tomorrow at 2 p.m.



Cmdr. Penny Glover, Commanding Officer, Navy Recruiting District New York will be the official enlistment officer. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the Fleet Week New York Facebook page.



As safety is the upmost priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, all future Sailors will adhere to strict CDC social distance guidelines and wear protective masks during the ceremony. Media is invited to attend and the enlistees will be available for interviews at the conclusion of the ceremony. Media interested in attending the ceremony should contact Lt. Eric Durie, Deputy Director, Navy Office of Information East at (410) 507-2572, social distance and arrive on location at 1:50 p.m.



“This is a momentous occasion and I can’t think of a better way to usher in the Memorial Day weekend. For each of them, this marks the beginning of their individual transitions into the United States Navy and careers as Navy Sailors,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. ‘During this unique time for our nation, being a part of this ceremony demonstrates their devotion to service and drive to be a part of America’s Navy to meet our mission that never stops.”



Virtual Fleet Week New York is a new way for the residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual Fleet Week celebration. Viewers are encouraged to visit the Fleet Week New York social media sites daily as new content is added to the line-up.



In addition to the enlistment ceremony, tomorrow’s schedule of events will include:



9 a.m. – See part two of a virtual tour aboard USS Laboon (DDG 58) from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.



LIVE-9:30 a.m. – Meet some of the crew aboard USS Laboon (DDG 58) on Facebook.



10 a.m. – Experience a U.S. Marine Corps Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration on Facebook.



10 a.m. – Learn how to maintain your fitness at home with Marines on Instagram.



11 a.m. – See a highlight reel from Officer Training Command aboard Naval Station Newport on Facebook.



1 p.m. – Take a virtual tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike (WPB-87342) from Sandy Hook, New Jersey on Facebook.



4 p.m. – Learn about Navy Helicopter Maintainers and Fire Scouts, which are unmanned aerial vehicles. The content will be available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram



6 p.m. – Hear a special message on COVID-19 from the U.S. Marine Corps on Facebook and Instagram.



Additional content will appear on social media throughout the day, including a photo contest where people can share their favorite #SelfieWithASailor moment from previous Fleet Weeks, and shout-outs from New York natives aboard USS Wasp (LHD 1).



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, and “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc. Join the conversation on social media by using #VirtualFleetWeekNYC.



All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

