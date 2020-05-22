Detroit District set to assist state assessments of dam failures and flooding impacts

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has assembled and deployed teams...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has assembled and deployed teams to mid-Michigan tasked with completing site assessments and evaluating dams impacted by severe weather. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has assembled and deployed teams to mid-Michigan tasked with completing site assessments and evaluating dams impacted by severe weather.



After a request by the State of Michigan, the Detroit District is performing technical assistance for Midland and Gladwin Counties. Coordination is ongoing with state and local leadership to identify opportunities to provide technical expertise in assessing the conditions of the dams on the Tittabawassee River and to reduce further risk of failure.



“I took the opportunity to visit the Midland County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday and also see some of the impacts first hand while we assemble a team from across the Corps to bring our engineering expertise into the fight,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, Detroit District commander. “Even while we are dealing with the conditions of the pandemic and also assisting communities impacted by historical water levels on the Great Lakes, this is a challenge that we are ready to meet.”



The Detroit District is prepared to respond to additional requests from the State of Michigan for technical and direct assistance to help communities in reducing the threat or impacts of flooding. This week, the State of Michigan requested and received approval for direct assistance for Saginaw County, with the Detroit District supplying sandbags to assist in temporary flood protection of critical public infrastructure.



Additionally, the Detroit District continues the overall flood fight in Michigan due to elevated water levels on the Great lakes. Since last year, the district has conducted many on-site assessments under technical assistance authority in 16 approved counties and has provided flood fight supplies under direct assistance authority in two counties. To date, the district have given out over 350,000 sandbags to counties to assist them in their flood fighting efforts.



During emergencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency as we work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of Michigan in partnership with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the federal agency with oversight of these dams, to assist the communities affected to recover from the damages.



-30-