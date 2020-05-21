The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has assembled and deployed teams to mid-Michigan tasked with completing site assessments and evaluating dams impacted by severe weather.
|05.21.2020
|05.22.2020 17:13
|6219619
|200521-A-CE999-003
|348x261
|59.5 KB
|DETROIT, MI, US
|DETROIT, MI, US
|2
|0
|0
Detroit District set to assist state assessments of dam failures and flooding impacts
