    Detroit District set to assist state assessments of dam failures and flooding impacts

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has assembled and deployed teams to mid-Michigan tasked with completing site assessments and evaluating dams impacted by severe weather.

