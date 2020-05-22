Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil

Photo By Angie Thorne | Wheelock Fitness Center employees (from left) Sean McCroary, supervisory sports...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Wheelock Fitness Center employees (from left) Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, Rebecca Hovsepian, lead recreational assistant, Leslie Dixon, recreation specialist and Ezra Wadman, lead recreation assistant, watch as Cody Greathouse, Wheelock Fitness Center manager, unveils the latest anvil sculpture with Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, overseeing the reveal. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Wheelock Fitness Center is the most recent facility to have the distinction of an anvil sculpture gracing its entranceway at an unveiling ceremony held May 18.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, spoke to Wheelock Fitness Center employees before unveiling the seventh anvil of 10 to be placed in locations around Fort Polk and thanked them for their hard work.

“You play a critical role at Fort Polk. We wanted to acknowledge that by putting an anvil in front of Wheelock Fitness Center. You not only keep our Soldiers fit and ready for combat, but also help maintain our Family members’ physical and mental resiliency, and that speaks to the spirit of everything you guys do,” said Frank.

Frank said branding the “Forging Warrior the Spirit” motto is about seeing the anvils and being reminded of the importance of our mission to the Army and nation.

Cody Greathouse, Wheelock Fitness Center manager, said as the largest fitness center on Fort Polk, his team is honored to have an anvil placed in front of their facility.

“The anvil represents our important role in forging the Warrior Spirit,” he said. “I think it will give our patrons a sense of pride. Soldiers are a huge part of the focus of what we do, but we also serve veterans, retirees and civilians. No matter which category they fall into, I think seeing the anvil at the entrance will be exciting because patrons will realize they are part of something larger than themselves.”

Ezra Wadman, lead recreation assistant, said he thinks the anvil symbolizes everything the Army stands for, including its focus on physical fitness.

“I think the anvil encourages Soldiers to go above and beyond as they pass it to enter the gym,” he said.

With the stay-at-home order lifted, Wheelock Fitness Center opened its doors for business May 19. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Currently, Fort Polk fitness centers are open to uniformed military personnel only. For more information email randy.p.behr.naf @mail.mil or call 353-3424.