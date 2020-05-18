Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil

    Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Wheelock Fitness Center employees (from left) Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, Rebecca Hovsepian, lead recreational assistant, Leslie Dixon, recreation specialist and Ezra Wadman, lead recreation assistant, watch as Cody Greathouse, Wheelock Fitness Center manager, unveils the latest anvil sculpture with Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, overseeing the reveal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:14
    Photo ID: 6219509
    VIRIN: 200518-A-WU691-773
    Resolution: 1190x934
    Size: 800.12 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil

    TAGS

    commander
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    Forging the Warrior Spirit anvil
    Wheelock Fitness Center
    Sean McCroary
    Rebecca Hovsepian
    Leslie Dixon
    Ezra Wadman
    Cody Greathouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT