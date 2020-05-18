Wheelock Fitness Center employees unveil anvil

Wheelock Fitness Center employees (from left) Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, Rebecca Hovsepian, lead recreational assistant, Leslie Dixon, recreation specialist and Ezra Wadman, lead recreation assistant, watch as Cody Greathouse, Wheelock Fitness Center manager, unveils the latest anvil sculpture with Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, overseeing the reveal.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6219509
|VIRIN:
|200518-A-WU691-773
|Resolution:
|1190x934
|Size:
|800.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
