    Going with the Flow: HBSCBN Gets Creative to Repair HVAC

    Photo By Cpl. Desmond Martin | Terrance Henry, a member of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Story by Cpl. Desmond Martin 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Personnel with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Facility Maintenance Team, repaired the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) May 13, 2020, at Hopkins Hall Gym, on Camp Elmore, in Norfolk, Virginia.
    Due to changes in staffing to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the facility maintenance team conducted the repair without their senior maintenance executive, Carlos Johnson, who needed to telework at the time.
    As a solution, the facility maintenance team used video conferencing to communicate with Johnson as they worked on the HVAC system to guide them while they repaired the equipment.
    ”Carlos has a lot more experience,” said Abraham Egley, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Facilities and Maintenance Division electrician. “We are going to be using his knowledge to accomplish the task at hand.”
    “Situations like this expose everyone to something different, which in return strengthens everyone’s skills, making everyone more well-rounded individuals,” said Matthew Greer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Facilities and Maintenance Division maintenance mechanic. “It takes the effort of a whole team to accomplish this task. We had to deal with many different types of occupational fields to get the job done. It takes a whole team.”
    The repair of the HVAC system is a three-day process which consists of the removal of the old compressors, replacing them with new compressors and brazing the fittings, followed by an air pressure test to ensure everything runs smoothly.
    “Accomplishing this task opens up a great amount of opportunities for MARFORCOM,” said Abraham Egley. “Not only is this a gym, but it is also used for blood drives and many different ceremonies.”

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 14:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
